UPDATE: Person of interest in armed robbery now in custody

UPDATE: A potentially armed suspect involved in an alert sent out by UW-Stevens Point Monday morning has been taken into custody.

According to a press release by the Stevens Point Police Department authorities began investigating an armed robbery at a home on Whiting Ave, during which a person of interest was identified.

A campus wide alert was sent out by UW-Stevens Point as a precaution after authorities discovered that the person of interest lived near the university's campus.

The person of interest was taken into custody at 2:57 Monday morning. The alert issued by UW-Stevens Point has since been cancelled.

The investigation is ongoing by the Stevens Point police department. No injuries were reported.

UPDATE: UW-Stevens Point notified students around 3:30 this morning that a potential armed suspect situation is resolved. This message came just over an hour after an original warning urged students to stay away from the corner of Fremont Street and Main Street.

The alert does not disclose the nature of the incident. Newsline 9 is working on getting more information.

UW-Stevens Point sent out an alert around 2 a.m. Monday warning students of a possible armed suspect. The message stated there was a potential armed suspect at the corner of Fremont Street and Main Street in Stevens Point.

The University urged students to stay away from the area. The full alert can be found below.