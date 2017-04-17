Bomb squad responds to suspicious package at Wisconsin Rapids DMV

A bomb squad in Wood County worked overnight to clear a suspicious package in front of the Wisconsin Rapids Department of Motor Vehicles.

Around 9 p.m., a jogger spotted a package on the lawn in front of the state building and called police. According to Wisconsin Rapids Lieutenant Joel Flewellen, officers responded and found a box, wrapped suspiciously, with multiple strings leading into the box. Police left the package untouched and called the bomb squad.

Initial x-rays could not determine the contents of the box, according to Lt. Flewellen. The bomb squad then deployed robotics units to open it. The squad found a wrapped brick inside the box. No one was hurt.

Officials ask you to call Wisconsin Rapids Police or Wood County Crimestoppers if you have any information on the origin of the package or who left it.