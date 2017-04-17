Family reacts after crash kills beloved trooper - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Family reacts after crash kills beloved trooper

Posted:
SAUK COUNTY, Wis. (WKOW) -

As officials try to unravel how a state trooper died in a high-speed single vehicle crash, a relative is speaking out about the tragedy.

The crash happened Tuesday morning on I-90 around 4:30 in the morning. 

"What a shame for a great guy," Trooper Borostwoski's uncle Tom Philbert said.

Philbert learned about the devastating news by turning on the tv.  He says the family is having a hard time processing the unthinkable situation.

"It's a sad day in Wisconsin and it really is." Philbert said.  "To lose somebody of that caliber, a humanitarian." he added.

Philbert says besides being a civil servant, Trooper Borostowski served in the military and most recently, the National Guard.  

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.