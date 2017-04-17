President Trump to visit Kenosha on Tuesday

Rep. Tod Ohnstad (D-Kenosha) confirmed to WISN-TV that President Trump will be coming to Kenosha on Tuesday.

Ohnstad said anonymous sources told him President Trump will visit Snap-On Tools during the late morning on Tuesday.

Ohnstad also said he believes the President will be joined by House Speaker Paul Ryan and Governor Walker.

Military planes were seen flying over Snap-On tools on Saturday, raising speculation over the President's visit.

WISN-TV spoke to the White House Press Office, they would not confirm Trump's visit as of Sunday but the office said to call back on Monday.