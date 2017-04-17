Death of 4-year-old boy over Easter weekend investigated - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Death of 4-year-old boy over Easter weekend investigated

Posted:
MILWAUKEE (AP) -

Police are investigating the death of a 4-year-old boy in Milwaukee.

Family members say Tyran Beckless didn't wake up Saturday morning at the home he shared with his mother, father, 5-year-old brother and 1-year-old sister.

The boy's death has left relatives confused and heartbroken.

His great aunt, Lashonda Taylor, tells WITI-TV that Easter was his grandmother's birthday and they had plans for an egg hunt and barbecue, instead Tyran is in heaven.

An autopsy Monday could provide some answers to how the young boy died.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.