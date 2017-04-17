Death of 4-year-old boy over Easter weekend investigated

Police are investigating the death of a 4-year-old boy in Milwaukee.

Family members say Tyran Beckless didn't wake up Saturday morning at the home he shared with his mother, father, 5-year-old brother and 1-year-old sister.

The boy's death has left relatives confused and heartbroken.

His great aunt, Lashonda Taylor, tells WITI-TV that Easter was his grandmother's birthday and they had plans for an egg hunt and barbecue, instead Tyran is in heaven.

An autopsy Monday could provide some answers to how the young boy died.