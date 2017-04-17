Earth Week Focus: Sustainable UW-Stevens Point

Wake Up Wisconsin began a week-long series leading up to Earth Day by focusing on the UWSP programs focused on renewable energy and sustainability. Dave Barbier, UWSP Sustainability Coordinator, and Stevens Point sophomore Jenessa Gilarski joined the show.

Gilarski spoke of being a student involved in an encouraging community which fosters growth in areas of environmental protection. She also spoke of the different funding options available for students who come up with innovative ways to contribute to the campus's efforts to be energy efficient.

Barbier detailed the progress made by UWSP in recent years, including a top-30 ranking by the EPA for schools which are the largest green power users nationally. Barbier also noted the school's achievement in becoming the first university in the state of Wisconsin to have 100% of its energy come from renewable resources.

Attached are photos showing the events involved in UWSP's Earth Week program which are free and open to the public.