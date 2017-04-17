2017 Small Business Week - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

2017 Small Business Week

Posted:
By Josh Holland, Wake Up Wisconsin Anchor
Connect

Wausau celebrates business owners and their contributions to the community during 2017's Small Business Week. Wausau Region Chamber of Commerce President Dave Eckmann joined Wake Up Wisconsin Monday morning to talk about the events of the week and the importance of business owners in Central Wisconsin.

The week's events include the following:
Legislators' Forum: Wisconsin's Workforce Development - Monday, April 17th.
2017 Small Business of the Year Awards - Tuesday, April 18th.
2017 Small Business Expo - Thursday, April 20th
Small Business of the year Recognition Ceremony - Friday, April 21st.
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.