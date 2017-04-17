2017 Small Business Week

Wausau celebrates business owners and their contributions to the community during 2017's Small Business Week. Wausau Region Chamber of Commerce President Dave Eckmann joined Wake Up Wisconsin Monday morning to talk about the events of the week and the importance of business owners in Central Wisconsin.

The week's events include the following:

Legislators' Forum: Wisconsin's Workforce Development - Monday, April 17th.

2017 Small Business of the Year Awards - Tuesday, April 18th.

2017 Small Business Expo - Thursday, April 20th

Small Business of the year Recognition Ceremony - Friday, April 21st.