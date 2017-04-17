Rue 21 closing 400 stores including a Central Wis. store

Pennsylvania-based teen retailer Rue 21 closing 400 stores - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

CRANBERRY, Pa. (AP) -- Teen clothing retailer rue21 is closing about one-third of its stores nationwide as it focuses more on its online business.

The privately held company is shuttering nearly 400 stores, leaving it more than 700 stores in 48 states.

The Plover location has confirmed plans to close sometime at the end of May. The Wausau location will stay open.

The company is based in Cranberry, north of Pittsburgh. In a Facebook post , it called the decision to close the stores "difficult but necessary." Like many brick-and-mortar retailers, it has been battling declining mall traffic amid strong competition online.

The company didn't say how soon the stores will close, though its website is promoting store-closing sales.
 

