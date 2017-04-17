Merrill woman sentenced to 15 years in prison for attempted killing

MERRILL (WAOW) - A Merrill woman accused of putting a plastic bag over a 78-year-old man's head, trying to kill him, was sentenced to 15 years in prison Monday, according to online Lincoln County court records.

Stacey Hansen, 47, entered Alford pleas to attempted second-degree intentional homicide and first-degree reckless injury in January. She had been charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide. Prosecutors dismissed two other felonies in a plea bargain.

With an Alford plea, Hansen pleaded guilty but didn't admit guilt.

She had originally pleaded insanity, leading doctors to examine her and find out if she had a mental disease or defect at the time of the Oct. 29, 2015, incident in Merrill, court records said.

Prosecutors contend Hansen kneeled on the elderly man's upper body and pinched his nose while she held the bag over his head.

When officers arrived, the man did not have a pulse but he was revived and taken to a hospital with bruises, according to a criminal complaint.

Investigators said Hansen knew the man and they lived in the same building in Merrill.

The man appeared at Monday's sentencing in a wheelchair, accompanied by his daughter, court records.

A judge ordered Hansen to spend 10 years on extended supervision after he is released from prison, court records said. She was given credit for 536 days already spent in jail and ordered to pay $2,644 in restitution for the victim's medical bills.