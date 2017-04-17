Authorities investigating Oneida Co. infant's death - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Authorities investigating Oneida Co. infant's death

Posted:
By Haley Egle, Executive Producer
TOWN OF NEWBOLD (WAOW) -

Authorities are investigating the death of a child in Oneida County, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

Avery Edwards died Friday at St. Joseph's Hospital in Marshfield, after Oneida County Dispatch received a 911 call reporting the 20-month-old had shallow breathing.

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office said it is conducting an investigation into events surrounding the child’s death, but did not elaborate in the news release.

