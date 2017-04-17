Second ex-SPASH football standout to stand trial for rape

STEVENS POINT (WAOW) - A second former Stevens Point Area Senior High football standout was ordered to stand trial Monday in the rape of a young woman nearly three years ago.

Joseph Horvath, 23, is charged with one count of first-degree sexual assault. A judge ruled prosecutors presented enough during a preliminary to justify the charge after a Stevens Point police officer testified Horvath's DNA was found on the woman. No date was immediately set for him to enter a plea.

Last week, Adam Brandt, 23, was ordered to stand trial on the same charge. He is to return to court May 8 to enter a plea.

The men are accused of sexually assaulting the woman at Horvath's home in May 2014, the criminal complaint said. The woman told police Horvath apologized to her after the assault.

Brandt went on to play college football at Southern Illinois University, while Horvath played at Minnesota State University - Mankato.

The day after the assault, the woman went to St. Michael's Hospital where a rape exam was performed.