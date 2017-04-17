Deadline approaching for 2016 income taxes

Tuesday marks the deadline to file income taxes for 2016.

Doing your taxes can be tedious but most people look forward to refunds from the state and federal governments.

The I.R.S. can choose to audit your tax return at anytime. Tax attorney from RuderWare in Wausau Amy Ebeling said that if you are a cash-only business, you will most likely be audited.

For most taxpayers, it all comes down to financial planning at the beginning of the year to avoid paying up every spring.

"If you work with your employer to have more money withheld throughout the year then you're more likely to get a refund at the end of the year," Ebeling said. "If you play fast and loose with your deductions when you're withholding, you may end up owing money at the end of the year."

The I.R.S. suggests holding on to your return for three years. Ebeling highly recommends keeping it in a safe place for at least seven years.