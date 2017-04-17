BOMB SCARE: Suspicious package in Wood Co. turns out to be brick

Nobody is hurt after a fake bomb prompted a heavy police response in Wood County Sunday evening.

Authorities said that a jogger spotted a package on the front lawn of the state building in Wisconsin Rapids at around 9:00 p.m.

Police said they found a box with multiple strings leading from it and described the package as suspicious.

Authorities decided not to touch the package and called the bomb squad from Marathon County who used x-rays to get a glimpse of what was underneath the wrapping. X-rays did not find anything threatening.

Robotics were then deployed to unwrap the box that revealed just a brick.

Amy Ebeling was walking outside the building the next day and said the incident speaks to a larger picture in our community.

"We used to go out and play in the yards and run around the neighborhood at night," she said. "Now, you can't do that anymore. It's become unsafe [and] you can't trust anybody."

If you have any information on the origin of the package or who left it, you're asked to contact Wisconsin Rapids Police at 715-423-4444 or Wood County Crimestoppers at 877-325-7867.