Man pleads guilty in cyberattack in Wisconsin

PHOENIX (AP) -- An Arizona man has pleaded guilty to a hacking charge in a cyberattack two years ago that interrupted communications equipment for emergency workers in Madison, Wisconsin.

Randall Charles Tucker of Apache Junction pleaded guilty to intentionally damaging protected computers in the March 2015 attack.

His plea deal calls for a sentence of up to four years in prison.

He also was charged with hacking into municipal computer systems two years ago in two Phoenix suburbs, Chandler and Mesa, and attacking the Washington, D.C.-based News2Share site in December 2014.

The charges stemming from the attacks in Arizona and on the news site were dropped as part of the plea deal.

Tucker acknowledged in court Monday that he bragged about the Madison attack on social media.