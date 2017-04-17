Minor injuries in Wausau rollover crash

Two cars crashed in a Wausau neighborhood Monday evening.

Several emergency vehicles responded to South 10th and McIntosh Streets about 7:30 p.m.

An officer on the scene said a driver failed to stop at the intersection, hitting another car. The car that was hit rolled over completely.

Only minor injuries were reported. The people who were hurt were treated on the scene, said authorities.

The male driver who ran the stop sign was issued a citation.

No other details were released.