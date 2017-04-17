Children removed from Merrill home after drug bust - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Children removed from Merrill home after drug bust

By Curtis Rauen, Evening Producer
The Merrill Police Department with the help of the Lincoln County Sheriff's office arrested seven people Monday and removed children from a home in Merrill after a drug investigation.

Authorities carried out the search warrant at 300 1/2 North Genesee Street in Merrill.

As a result, four adult males, one adult female and two juveniles were taken into custody on related and unrelated charges. 41-year-old Shawn R. Boyd, a resident of the property was charged with maintaining a drug trafficking property, possession of drug paraphernalia and multiple counts of child neglect.

The Lincoln County Department of Social Services has placed the affected children in a safe environment.

No other details are being released at this time.

