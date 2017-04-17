Children removed from Merrill home after drug bust

The Merrill Police Department with the help of the Lincoln County Sheriff's office arrested seven people Monday and removed children from a home in Merrill after a drug investigation.

Authorities carried out the search warrant at 300 1/2 North Genesee Street in Merrill.

As a result, four adult males, one adult female and two juveniles were taken into custody on related and unrelated charges. 41-year-old Shawn R. Boyd, a resident of the property was charged with maintaining a drug trafficking property, possession of drug paraphernalia and multiple counts of child neglect.

The Lincoln County Department of Social Services has placed the affected children in a safe environment.

No other details are being released at this time.