Central Wisconsin law enforcement pay respects to fallen trooper

Hundreds of people gathered Monday evening in Sparta, Wisconsin to say their final goodbyes to a trooper who died.

Wisconsin State Trooper Anthony Borotowski was killed last week after his car crashed into a tree. Squad cars from around the country parked in the streets to show their support, including officers from Central Wisconsin.

"It's very painful, it's very heartbreaking," said Wausau Police officer Sarah Bedish. "But this is what we're hear for, we want to show that it's not just about our community but it's about everyone's community especially when we have a fallen loved one."

The Wausau area continues to heal after losing an area detective less than a month ago.

"It's very hard, it's kind of a reality check in a way," said Bedish. "I will tell you because of the amount of funerals we've gone to lately and all the negativity, you hug your family members a little longer, you say I love you a little bit more."

It wasn't just Wausau police making the two hour trip, but members of the State Patrol Wausau Post.

"It's pretty difficult, lot of emotion going on here in the crowd, a lot of people that were at the funeral a few weeks ago are now here so, we're all emotions yet," said Wisconsin State Patrol Sergeant Bryan Wrycha.

Squad cars could be seen from Texas, North Dakota, Indiana as well as other states and departments throughout Wisconsin.

State Patrol troopers said they're grateful for the support they've been receiving from across the state.