Monday Sports Report: Everest tops Merrill in WVC opener for bot - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Monday Sports Report: Everest tops Merrill in WVC opener for both teams

Posted:
By Brandon Kinnard, Sports Director
Connect

Here are Monday's local scores as reported to the WAOW sports office.

Baseball
Athens 11, Assumption 0
D.C. Everest 7, Merrill 2
Medford 12, Wausau East 6
Pacelli 10, Amherst 7
Pittsville 13, Abbotsford 2
Rib Lake 19, Prentice 14
Rosholt 11, Tigerton 1
Spencer 4, Loyal 2
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 2, Bonduel 0

Softball
Assumption 6, Athens 3
Columbus Catholic 28, Pittsville 8
Marathon 5, Greenwood 2
Marshfield 4, Eau Claire North 3
Pacelli 15, Amherst 0
Rhinelander 4, Lakeland 0
Rosholt 15, Tigerton 2
Stratford 16, Newman 0
Tomahawk 7, Wausau East 1
Tri-County 13, Marion 3
Wisconsin Rapids 8, Mosinee 6

Girls Soccer 
Assumption 4, Newman 1

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.