Wausau discussion on advanced care planning

Community members gathered at Aspirus hospital in Wausau to discuss difficult medical decisions.



Wisconsin 85th Assembly Representative Pat Snyder spoke about his recent experience with advanced care planning, he said he and his family recently discussed the topic.



Snyder along with hospital officials said it's important to know what significant others want when faced with tough decisions.

"You think you know everything, what your loved one wants to do in that time," said Snyder. "But we realized in going over the information that there are certain things that we didn't know crystal clear."

"So most families are left in turmoil trying to decide what this person would have or would not have wanted," said Aspirus Advanced Care Planning Instructor Heidi Craeg. "And so it's so important for everyone in our community to talk about this and prepare."

Aspirus and other health organizations offer assistance in advanced care planning, which involves designating who can make decisions for someone who cannot think or speak from themselves.

According to the Aspirus website, only 23% of people go through with the process.