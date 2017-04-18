Veteran with prosthetic leg carries woman across Boston Marathon finish line

BOSTON — In the closing moments of the Boston Marathon, a moment captured at the finish line is capturing the hearts of many.

At the end of the course, a man with a prosthetic leg was seen carrying a woman and the American flag across the finish line.

Earl Granville is a nine-year-veteran who lost part of leg in the summer of 2008 when his vehicle was hit by a roadside bomb in Afghanistan. Following his injury, Granville competed in multiple marathons, including Boston, Chicago, Detroit and New York using a hand-bike.

On Monday, he took part in the marathon again, without a bike, and during his run, bystanders came up to him for hugs and thanked him. “I don’t know what they’re inspired about,” Granville said in a Facebook Live broadcast at mile 16. “I’m walking.”

His moving finish may be the reason why many were inspired, as many took to social media to congratulate the veteran. “Thanks to Earl Granville for showing the Boston Marathon what veterans of the Pennsylvania National Guard can do,” Pennsylvania Wounded Warriors said on Facebook.

A video WCVB posted to their Facebook page has over 7,000 shares and over 18,000 reactions.