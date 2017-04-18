Wausau Chamber 2017 small business award winners named

ROTHSCHILD (WAOW) - An insurance company, a restaurant and a nonprofit group earned 2017 Small Business of the Year Awards from the Wausau Region Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday.

The winners were recognized during a breakfast ceremony at Stoney Creek Hotel and Conference Center during the second day of small business week.

The winners:

-The Business-to-Business Award went to Spectrum Insurance Group LLC of Weston.

-The Business-to-Consumer Award went to City Grill An American Bistro.

-The Charitable Non-Profit Award went to Junior Achievement of Wisconsin Inc. - Northcentral District.

Winners were selected based on company story, business growth, community involvement and innovation. They will share their stories during a recognition ceremony Friday at 11:30 a.m. at City Grill.

Small Business Week also includes the Business Expo at the Central Wisconsin Convention and Expo Center on Thursday followed by EXPO Business PM at the Stoney Creek Hotel and Conference Center.

The expo is billed as the largest business trades show in Wisconsin, with hundreds of exhibitors.

Newsline 9 news anchors Melissa Langbehn and Mark McPherson emceed the awards breakfast.