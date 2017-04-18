Officials search for missing, endangered man in Wood Co. - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

The photo below was captured on a trail camera on April 13, 2017 south of his residence. Photo: Wood Co. Sheriff's Department The photo below was captured on a trail camera on April 13, 2017 south of his residence. Photo: Wood Co. Sheriff's Department
TOWN OF SARATOGA, Wis. (WAOW) -

Authorities in Wood County are looking for a 73-year-old man considered missing and endangered, according to the Wood County Sheriff's Department.

Gerald L. Brody, of the Town of Saratoga, was reported missing and endangered by his family Sunday, the Wood County Sheriff's Department said in a Facebook post.

He lives near State Highway 73 and South Young Street, officials said.

Brody is believed to have left his home on foot and does not have a cell phone, officials said

Family and friends are searching for Brody and ask anyone with information to call the Wood County Sheriff's Department at 715-421-8700.

