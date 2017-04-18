Officials: Jakubowski left fake bomb as distraction

Prosecutors say the man accused of stealing a cache of weapons from a Janesville store and sending a threatening manifesto to the White House left a fake bomb at a gas station to distract police from the gun shop burglary.

Rock County District Attorney Rich Sullivan says Joseph Jakubowski left the fake bomb at a south side Janesville gas station just before committing the burglary on April 4. Sullivan says a station clerk found the device and threw it out, believing it was a prank.

Jakubowski was on the run until last Friday when he was found camping in a Vernon County farm field. Five of 18 weapons taken from Armageddon Supplies were found at the campsite. Sheriff Robert Spoden says the 13 missing weapons have not been found.

Jakubowski is being held on $30,000 cash bond.