Trump promises to find solution for Wisconsin dairy farmers

WISN-TV WISN-TV
KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) -

President Donald Trump is promising to find a solution to a trade dispute with Canada that has left dairy farmers in Wisconsin and New York without a market for their product.

Trump said during a speech in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Tuesday that Canada has been "very unfair" to dairy farmers and "we're going to start working on that."

Canada has decided to impose import taxes on ultra-filtered milk, a protein liquid concentrate used to make cheese. It had been duty free but Canada changed course after milk producers there complained.

About 70 dairy producers in both Wisconsin and New York are affected.

Trump promises to work with Wisconsin's congressional delegation, including House Speaker Paul Ryan, to get a solution.

Republican Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker and Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo sent Trump a letter on Tuesday urging him to take action.

