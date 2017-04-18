15 years in prison for Rib Mountain nail salon stabber

WAUSAU (WAOW) - A 32-year-old Rib Mountain man was sentenced to 15 years in prison Tuesday for a stabbing attack on three co-workers at a nail salon two years ago.

Doan Nguyen was convicted of two counts of first-degree reckless injury by use of a dangerous weapon and one count of first-degree recklessly endangering safety in a plea bargain that dropped a more serious felony count of attempted first-degree homicide.

The attack occurred Feb. 2, 2015, at Best Nails Salon in Rib Mountain.

Prosecutors said Nguyen, who had just began working at the salon, launched the attack after his boss criticized his work performance.

Police said the woman's husband and another co-worker stopped the attack, one of them hitting Nguyen with a chair. All three suffered some injuries, including stab wounds and cuts.

In a translated statement, Nguyen asked the judge to let him return to Vietnam and live with his parents; he also wished to give a sincere apology to the victims.

A judge ordered Nguyen to serve 15 years on extended supervision when he is released from prison and gave him credit for nearly 2 1/2 years already spent in jail.

Nguyen was ordered to pay about $35,000 in restitution to two of the victims, court records said.