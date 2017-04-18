Richard Simmons hospitalized in California, battling severe indigestion

Fitness icon Richard Simmons is doing better after being hospitalized on Monday for "severe indigestion," his rep exclusively told ABC News.

"Richard Simmons was hospitalized on Monday at an undisclosed location in California," his spokesman Michael Catalano said. "After a few days of battling severe indigestion and discomfort while eating, we agreed it was best for him to seek treatment.”

He continued, "He's already feeling better and is expected to make a full recovery.”

Simmons, 68, who over the past few years has vanished from the public eye, signed a business deal for "merchandising, endorsements and licensing opportunities," Catalano announced earlier this month.

Catalano told ABC News on April 6 that Simmons pursued the deal.

The new venture comes on the heels of questions about Simmons' health in recent years, including a viral podcast on his disappearance from public view, titled "Missing Richard Simmons."

Catalano commented on his client's relatively low profile, telling ABC News that Simmons just wants a break from fame. Catalano's comments echo what Simmons told "Entertainment Tonight" last year.

"No one should be worried about me," Simmons said. "It was time for me to take some time to be by myself."