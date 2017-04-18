Suspect in custody after sheriff's deputy shot dead in Oklahoma

A man is in custody after he allegedly shot and killed a sheriff's deputy in Oklahoma and fled the scene earlier today, police said.

Authorities in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, were searching for the alleged gunman, 45-year-old Nathan Aaron Leforce, who allegedly stole a car and fled after shooting Logan County sheriff's deputy David Wade earlier today, police said.

"We offer our deepest condolences to the Logan Co Sheriff's Office & to the family of Deputy Wade," the Oklahoma City Police tweeted. "His sacrifice will not be forgotten."