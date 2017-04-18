Lincoln Co. churches burglarized on Easter Sunday

At least three churches were burglarized in Lincoln County overnight on Easter Sunday.

Pastor Ryan Hawley at Prince of Peace Christian Church in Tomahawk confirmed that his parish and another in Tomahawk were victims of a break-in, while police confirm that at least one other parish was robbed in Merrill.

Hawley said the crooks broke into a safe and other donation jars, eventually walking away with $250 cash and leaving behind thousands of dollars in property damage.

"Nobody really expects anybody to rob a church," Hawley said. "You feel violated that people come in and take stuff from you and part of you wants a sense of justice but, absolutely, we 100 percent forgive them. We pray for them."

Deb Christie is a member of Prince of Peace who said the brazen burglary on Christianity's high holy day opened old wounds of her Merrill home being broken into last November.

"For somebody to take advantage of [Easter Sunday] and people's generosity and gifts to the home church. It was just like a punch in the gut," she said. "It was personal."

Damage to the property includes broken doors, sheet rock repair, and replacing the tampered safe.

Authorities cannot say whether all of the break-ins were committed by the same thieves. There is no word on what was stolen from the other churches.

A message left with Tomahawk Police was not immediately returned. Merrill Police said they are investigating each incident as a separate crime.