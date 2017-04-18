Suspect fired 16 rounds in 1 minute, killing 3 in California

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) -- The Latest on a fatal shooting near a Catholic Charities facility in downtown Fresno, California (all times local):

2:45 p.m.

Authorities say the man accused of shooting and killing three people in central California fired 16 rounds in one minute.

Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer says 39-year-old Kori Ali Muhammad was armed with a revolver and reloaded at one point. He opened fire at four locations within a block.

Muhammad was arrested shortly after the shooting. He also was wanted for a separate killing from last week, in which a motel security guard in Fresno was gunned down.

Dyer has said Muhammad told police he hates white people and shouted "God is great!" in Arabic before the killings. All three victims in Tuesday's killings were white men, and Muhammad is black.

Dyer says police have called the FBI to assist in the investigation.

------

1:35 p.m.

The imam of the Islamic Cultural Center of Fresno says the suspect in a shooting that killed three people was not a member of his center.

Sayed Ali Ghazvini said Tuesday that he and other faith leaders are trying to identify Kori Ali Muhammad.

Authorities say Muhammad yelled "God is great" in Arabic while being taken into custody. Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer says he also told authorities he hates white people. All three victims were white.

Ghazvini offered prayers to the victims and their families. He said that members are shocked.

------

1:20 p.m.

Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer says the suspect in a shooting that killed three people in downtown Fresno told police he hates white people and shouted "God is great" in Arabic before the killings.

All three victims in Tuesday's killings were white. The police chief says they were shot minutes apart in close proximity in areas around downtown.

Thirty-nine-year-old Kori Ali Muhammad was arrested shortly afterward. He was already wanted for a separate killing from last week, in which a Motel 6 security guard in Fresno was gunned down.

Dyer says police have called the FBI to assist in the investigation. He says the suspect made other statements to police but did not disclose what they were.