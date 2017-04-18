Marathon Co. Crime Stoppers: Broken windows vandalism



WESTON (WAOW) - A vandal used a BB or pellet gun to shoot out windows on two dump trucks on Anastasia Drive in Weston, according to the Marathon County Sheriff's Department.

"It happened between March 23 and 26. Some of the vehicles were used for parts, so now the owner either has to pay for repair of the vehicles or loses out on money for repairs," Deputy Dale Ruechel said.

About the same time, windows were shot out on a pickup truck on Morning Glory Lane in Rib Mountain, he said. Investigators are unsure if the crimes are connected.

If you have any information call the toll-free Marathon County Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-877-409-8777. You can also download the P3 Tips app in the Apple Store or Google Play to send tips on your mobile device.

Tips can also be submitted online at www.marathoncountycrimestoppers.org

