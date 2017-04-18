Stevens Point man wins pizza competition, heads to finals - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Stevens Point man wins pizza competition, heads to finals

Posted:
By Curtis Rauen, Evening Producer
Pizza makers from across the state of Wisconsin competed at the Toppers in Wausau Tuesday to see who could put together the best pies in the quickest time.

It was all for the Regional Skin Sprints Competition.

The fastest pie makers from various locations competed to make the six large pizza skins (dough) and sauce them.

Former champion, Kelly Collins from Stevens Point won the competition, as he put together six pizzas in one minute and forty-four seconds.

Collins will compete in the June finals in Madison at the Toppers Annual Convention.

The winner will win a $4,000 prize and secure a spot in next year's finals.

