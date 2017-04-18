Bill Mullins speaks out on helping dairy farmers

Mullins Cheese is stepping up, as dozens of dairy farmers across the state fear for the future of their business.

The Mosinee-based company is now buying milk from eight of the farms recently dropped by a Wisconsin dairy buyer.

Grassland Dairy dropped about 75 farms across the state, citing Canada's restrictions on American dairy exports.

But now, at least some of those farms are finding solace with a new employer: Mullins Cheese.

"We feel obligated to help wherever we can," said Vice President Bill Mullins.

In a precarious time for America's Dairyland, the company is working to keep farmers in business.

"I think we're investing in the future here with eight more dairy farms," said Bill. "[They] will produce just about 100,000 pounds of milk a day, which turns into about 10,000 pounds of a cheese a day."

State agriculture officials are thrilled by the move, and hope other companies will follow suit.

"Thrilled that Mullins chose to step up and be one of the initials ones to step forward," said Wisconsin Agriculture Secretary Ben Brancel. "It develops hope that there are others that will have the same ability to do this."

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump addressed the urgency of the issue while speaking in Kenosha Tuesday. He vowed to get Canada to lift its trade limitations.

"We're going to get together, and we're going to call Canada," the president said. "And they might give us an answer, but we're going to get a solution, not just an answer, because we know what the solution is, alright?"

Back at Mullins, Bill said he has a passion for dairy and its role in the Badger State, so the farms he's taking under his wing will stay there.

"This is not a short-term thing," he said. "We actually take on a farm to keep for long term."