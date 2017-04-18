Convicted child sex offender moves to Price County

A convicted child sex offender has moved to a Price County community, according to a news release from the sheriff's department.

As of Tuesday, Theodore McCallister will be living at N6799 State Highway 13 in Phillips.

McCallister was convicted of second degree sexual assault of a child on November 7, 1994 in Waupaca County. He was released after serving the maximum time allowed by the court. Right now, McCallister is not under the supervision of local probation agents of the Wisconsin Department of Corrections.



McCallister is registered on the Wisconsin Sex Offender Registration Program. The public can visit the Wisconsin Sex Offender Registry online if they'd like to monitor and track an offender's whereabouts.

