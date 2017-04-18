New Bucks arena to host NCAA opening round games in 2022

MILWAUKEE (AP) -- Milwaukee's new downtown basketball arena will host the opening round games of the NCAA Division I men's basketball tournament in 2022.

The NCAA on Tuesday announced its future sites for the tournament's first- and second-round games for 2019 through 2022. A joint bid between Marquette and the Milwaukee Bucks was accepted, and Marquette will serve as official host for the opening round games on March 18 and 20, 2022.

The Wisconsin Entertainment & Sports Center is scheduled to open in the fall of 2018. Those games will be the first NCAA Tournament games played at the center, future home of the Bucks and the Marquette men's basketball team.

With Marquette as host, Bradley Center was the venue for the first and second rounds of the NCAA Tournament this past season.