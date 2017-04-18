How you can help food pantries get through the 'spring food gap'

(WISN) -- Around this time every year, local food pantries see their inventory plummet. They even have a name for it: the "spring food gap."

It's a time of the year when donations are sorely needed.

"When I think about hunger, I really think of it as a sense of hopelessness,” said Scott Marshall with Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin. "You know you hit January, February, and March you see the shelves deplete, deplete, deplete."

Marshall said that one in four citizens in Milwaukee is living in hunger, and half of those are children.

One of the biggest corporations in the world is stepping in to help.

"The food banks tend to run dry during the spring time and it’s just a great way to get those food banks restocked," said Joshua Moon, store manager at the Walmart in Brown Deer.

The "Fight Hunger, Spark Change" campaign is underway at every Walmart nationwide.

"Every time you purchase one of their products (Campbell, Kraft, Pepsi, Heinz, and General Mills) they will make a donation that will lead to meals that will feed hungry people right here in Wisconsin," said Marshall.

You can donate at the register or when you shop online. Also, make sure you use the hashtag #FightHunger on social media to help make a difference.

“We started off with a $1.5 million donation to the food bank through social media,” said Moon. “We want to raise that to a $3 million total donation,”

The fight hunger spark change campaign runs through May 15 at every Walmart store nationwide.