Wisconsin Valley Fair act causing controversy

A polarizing performer at the upcoming Wisconsin Valley Fair is causing controversy. Rock artist Ted Nugent is scheduled to headline August 4, but the announcement has stirred up debate with people on both sides of the issue.

"I was very disheartened," said Marathon County Democratic Party Chair Nancy Stencil. "When I saw this, I was clearly upset because his views."

Stencil said Nugent has made racial slurs and his views on women and religion should be reasons the fair board should cancel the act.

"We're trying to build unity, we're trying to embrace diversity," said Stencil. "To have somebody come in that clearly makes very hateful, racial remarks, I guess I just don't think it's right."

Others are happy with the headlining act. After the announcement Facebook posts blew up with comments also in support of Nugent. The fair board saying they've received feedback as well.

"There were probably more positive comments that Ted Nugent was coming than negative," said Wisconsin Valley Fair Board President Keith Langenhahn. "We don't know why all the controversy because we're a non-partisan fair, we don't want to get involved with the political controversies."

Langenhahn said it isn't easy to get big time entertainment and they were happy with their lineup.

While some people have touted the outrage as politically motivated, Stencil said that's not the case.

"It's not meant to be hateful, it's not meant to be a political type thing, it's just human decency," said Stencil.

Regardless of the controversy, Langenhahn said they won't be making any changes to the acts.