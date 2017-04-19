Spend the night at Henry Vilas Zoo - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Spend the night at Henry Vilas Zoo

MADISON (WKOW) -- Can you imagine getting to spend the entire night alongside some of your favorite animals at the zoo? 

Now you can with Zoo Sleepovers at Henry Vilas Zoo. After all of your adventures with the animals, you can fall asleep next to the reptiles, amphibians, and fish in the Discovery Center and Herpetarium. 

Families (ages 5 and up) or groups can reserve a spot to spend a night at the zoo. The program involves activities like behind-the-scenes tours around zoo grounds and animal interactions. Breakfast and dinner are included. You will also get the chance to watch how the keepers care for and work with the animals, and interact with the animals before the zoo opens to the public. 

But the zoo isn't just for families. Henry Vilas Zoo also has adult nights. The zoo has offered nights such as, "Be A Kid Again: 90's Throwback!" for adults 21+. An upcoming benefit event for the zoo is "Rendez-Zoo: After Hours" with dueling DJs, dancing, and cocktails. 

