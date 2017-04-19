Cheese fire a hot mess for fire fighters in West Allis

WEST ALLIS (WKOW) -- Smoke billowed from a fire in a semi that was carrying 20,000 pounds of cheese.

Authorities say the driver pulled into the parking lot of an Office Max in West Allis; that's where firefighters used foam to put out the fire.

Crews say it was a unique challenge.

"It's a very difficult fire. Once the cheese gets going... We also had a diesel fuel tank on the refrigerated trailer rupture so the combination of cheese and diesel fuel made for a pretty hot fire," West Allis Assistant Fire Chief Kurt Zellmann told WISN.

Investigators say it looks like the fire started from hot brakes igniting the semi's tires.

Everything on the truck was destroyed.