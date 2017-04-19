Wisconsin dairy farmers bittersweet about new deal as President Trump promises a solution

Six generations of Heinze dairy men have been raised on a farm just around the bend near the Columbia Correctional Institution. It was bought by the family in 1872.

"There's all kinds of history there. It's just irreplaceable in my opinion," said Mark Heinze, the current owner of the family farm.

"We have three little boys: 3 (years old), 2 (years old) and 7 months old. I'd surely like them to have the opportunity to one day do something on this farm as well," he added.

But that dream was nearly taken away when he and his wife, Beth Heinze, received a letter from their processor: Grassland Dairy.

"It was just a real shock," Mark explained.

"Honestly, for me, it took a few days for it to set in at first. I thought we were only one of a few and we'd be able to take care of this problem quickly," Beth added.

The milk coming from their 300 dairy cows would no longer be bought by Grassland Dairy. The Heinze's weren't alone. The processor dropped 75 farms across the state after citing the change in Canadian trade policy that influenced farmers in that country to buy from their own producers. It left the Heinze family scrambling to save their farm.

But after nearly two weeks, there was finally a sign of relief. The Heinze farm signed a deal with Mullins Cheese, one of eight dairy farms to do so in the state.

"We always have kind of an open heart for family farms here in Wisconsin. This is not a short term thing, we actually take on a farm to keep for long term," said Bill Mullins, the co-owner of Mullins Cheese.

Although the Heinze family is excited, the new deal is bittersweet.

"It's families that could lose their entire farm, their heritage," said Mark.

The 67 diary farms that are still trying to find a deal are fresh on the Heinze's minds.

"If they don't (get a deal), that could mean that they would have to dump their milk on their fields or sell all their cows," said Beth.

It's why they're asking politicians, consumers and processors for help.

After weeks of calls for help by Sen. Ron Johnson (R) and Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D), President Trump commented on the issue as he visited the Dairy State in Kenosha on Tuesday.

"What's happened to you is very, very unfair. It's another typical one-side deal against the United States. And it's not going to be happening for long," Mr. Trump said. "We're gonna call Canada and get a solution, not just an answer."

Although specifics weren't discussed by the president, the Heinze family worries the government will take too long to fix the issue. Time isn't on the side of dairy farmers who are struggling, many of them only have until May 1st to sign with a new processor or face a large financial hit.

"We really need the processors and our state -- the cheese plants, the bottlers -- to step up and take on five of these farms each. If everyone takes a few, then all of these families can find new homes for their milk," Beth said.

A new home her family already has, as so many others continue to try to find theirs.