Subaru recalls 33K cars with engine problems - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Subaru recalls 33K cars with engine problems

Posted:
By Justine Braun, Internet Director
Connect
(WAOW) -

Subaru is recalling more than 33,000 2017 Impreza cars due to a fuel problem that can make engines stall.

The winter blend of fuel can turn to vapor in the fuel line, causing the engine to run rough and stall, according to documents filed with the government.

Dealers will update the engine software so the engine cooling fan comes on at a lower temperature. So far, there is no date for when the recall repairs will begin.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.