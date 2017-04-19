Subaru recalls 33K cars with engine problems

Subaru is recalling more than 33,000 2017 Impreza cars due to a fuel problem that can make engines stall.

The winter blend of fuel can turn to vapor in the fuel line, causing the engine to run rough and stall, according to documents filed with the government.

Dealers will update the engine software so the engine cooling fan comes on at a lower temperature. So far, there is no date for when the recall repairs will begin.