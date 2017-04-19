Pet Pause: Disaster prep

With the hot weather comes the possibility of severe weather. Dolores Glytas joined Wake Up to talk about preparing for emergency weather for pets.

If you evacuate, take your pets! Once you leave, you have no way of knowing how long you may be kept out of the area.

All pets should have current ID! Tags and micro chips are both options.

You should have carriers ready and with pet's current information attached.

Current photos and description of pets are also recommended in case of separation.

Dolores says it is a good idea to have your pet's disaster kit ready: a 3 day supply of food, water, bowl, medications, copy of medical records, first aid kit, litter & box.

In case you are not home make arrangements well in advance with a trusted neighbor to take care of pets, or if you know an impending storm is coming put your pets in their 'safe' place.

As disaster approaches keep pets inside and in a room where you can grab them and emergency supplies fast. I already have carriers & supplies in my basement. When I here a tornado 'watch' then all pets go in the basement. There may not be time to gather them when you here the 'warning sirens' go off.