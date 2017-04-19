Crandon woman accused of 156 animal abuse charges

A Crandon woman, who had nearly 40 wolf dogs and some sickly horses removed from her home, now faces 156 charges of animal abuse, according to online Forest County court documents.

Patricia Kirker, 52, was charged Wednesday with six felony counts of mistreatment of animals causing death and 150 misdemeanor counts of intentionally mistreating animals, failure to provide them food and failure to provide them water.

The sheriff's department with help from the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals removed the animals from the property on Highway S in March after they were found living in what investigators called deplorable conditions. Some dead animals were also found.

Three days before the seizure, Kirker was charged in a conspiracy to smuggle drugs into the county jail.

Kirker's preliminary hearing on the animal mistreatment charges is May 3.