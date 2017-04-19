With draft approaching, Packers' GM Thompson looks ahead to the NFL's biggest offseason event

On an overcast April morning, an empty Lambeau Field certainly had the feel of a building that hasn't been used since early January.

But downstairs in the Packers offices, that is far from the case. As he and his staff work hard at preparing for the always-anticipated NFL Draft, Ted Thompson spoke with the media Wednesday about his plans for the NFL's premiere offseason event.

The Packers have the 29th selection in next Thursday's first round. Thompson is no stranger to picking late in the draft, so he knows how this goes. It's hard to predict how the draft will play out until that point, and because of that, it's hard to get a firm sense of where he'll go with his first selection.

"When you're picking 29th, once you get to that day and you get into the draft itself, there's somebody picking at two and we have to watch all of those names coming off the board," Thompson said. "So you can't get too caught up in it. You never waver. You try to pick a particular player and hope for the best."

Thompson, who is heading into his 13th draft as the Packers general manager, indicated that he does have a few names in mind going into each draft, and almost always one of those names falls to the Packers selection. Very few times, he said, he has had to adjust to select a player who unexpectedly dropped farther than anticipated. Aaron Rodgers (24th overall, 2005) and Ha Ha Clinton-Dix (21st overall, 2014) are likely examples of this.

Good morning from Ted Thompson. #Packers GM is talking NFL draft with us today. As usual, he starts off by thanking his scouts and team. pic.twitter.com/qAdG06vI1u — Brandon Kinnard (@BKnewsline9) April 19, 2017

Thompson once traded up into the first round to draft Clay Matthews (26th overall, 2009). Only once has he traded completely out of the first round. That was in 2008, when he took Jordy Nelson with his first pick in the second round.

