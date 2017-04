MERRILL (WAOW)-- Kanga is our Lincoln County Petsaver for Wednesday.

He is two-years old,neutered and up-do-date on his shots.

The orange/white kitty loves to be around people of all ages.

Shelter workers say he does not like to share his toys so it would be best if he is the only cat in the household.

His adoption fee is $20.

If you are interested in him call 715-536-3459 or click here: www.furrypets.com