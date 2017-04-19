Bill O'Reilly out at Fox News

Fox News parent company 21st Century Fox has released a statement announcing that suspended host Bill O'Reilly will not be returning to the network.

“After a thorough and careful review of the allegations, the Company and Bill O’Reilly have agreed that Bill O’Reilly will not be returning to the Fox News Channel," the brief statement reads.

The popular host of "The O'Reilly Factor" was suspended amid allegations of sexual harassment. The New York Times reported earlier this month that five women had been paid a total of $13 million to keep quiet about unpleasant encounters with O'Reilly, who has denied any wrongdoing.

New York magazine reported Wednesday, based on unnamed sources, that Rupert Murdoch and sons James and Lachlan, who run Fox parent 21st Century Fox, had decided that O'Reilly was out and executives were planning the exit. On Tuesday, the Wall Street Journal, a newspaper owned by the Murdochs, wrote that the company was preparing to cut ties with O'Reilly.

-----------------------------

Bill O'Reilly is done at Fox News, its parent company 21st Century Fox said Wednesday.

"After a thorough and careful review of the allegations, the Company and Bill O'Reilly have agreed that Bill O'Reilly will not be returning to the Fox News Channel," the company said in a statement.