Hunderds of muskies released into Lake Wausau

More than 400 hundred muskies were released Wednesday into Lake Wausau.

Bill's Musky Club helped stock the lake due to last year's reservoir drawdown.

Musky fishing is becoming bigger and bigger in the Wausau area, Jeff Micholic of Bill's Musky Club said.

"We have difficulty catching fish up north sometimes," Micholic said. "We don't have that pressure like they do. So, it's really turned around and helped us become one of the the leading fisheries in the state."

Club volunteers had various fundraisers to raise money to buy the $6,000 worth of musky.

The Hugh Becker Foundation has matched their fundraising amount to help the club release more in the fall.

In total the organizations raised more than $12,000 in funds this year.

The musky club also provides funds to the Department of Natural Resources to help with equipment and habitat in fisheries and volunteers and multiple scholarships to high school and college students at several local institutions.

The club also volunteers during the annual Wisconsin River Cleanup.