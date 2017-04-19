Statewide tornado drills set for Thursday

Sirens will sound Thursday for two statewide mock tornado warnings.

The first warning will be issued at 1:45 p.m. and the second later in the evening at 6:45 p.m.

Since schools regularly participate during the day a second drill was added, Jeff Last of the National Weather Service said.

"We added the evening one a couple years ago because we wanted families to practice together," Last said.

No thunderstorms are in the forecast for Thursday.

Should severe weather move into the area the drills would be rescheduled for Friday to avoid confusion. Friday's drills would also be at 1:45 and 6:45.

For the latest check out the current forecast on WAOW.com or use the StormTrack 9 weather app for on-the-go updates.