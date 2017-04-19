Plover toddler to get life-saving lung transplant

A Plover toddler and his family are moving out of state to get life-saving surgery.

Happy and energetic two-year-old Roland Raabe has a rare lung condition that makes it hard for him to breathe.

“It's a very serious condition,” Roland's mom Cathy said. “When he takes a breath it's like the lungs are sticky so he has to work harder to inflate his lungs.”

Doctors now believe Roland is ready for a lung transplant.

“Over the last six months his lungs have deteriorated, he's needing more oxygen, he's needing higher settings on his ventilator, and it's not sustainable,” she said. “The best option, the only option, is a lung transplant.”

At the beginning of May, the family will move closer to Roland's hospital in St. Louis.

“You have to be within an hour of the hospital at all times and we're ready and waiting essentially,” she said. “It's a horrible thing. You're waiting for a child to die, it's devastating for another family but lifesaving for my child.”

As the family gets ready to move, Roland continues to smile.

“We do have a big hope for our future with Roland,” Cathy said. “Trying to focus on that helps us.”

The family has a Go Fund Me page set up to help with expenses.