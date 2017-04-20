Athlete of the Week: Jace Baumann, Mosinee

Jace Baumann is playing in the moment, making the most of his senior campaign on the diamond for the Mosinee Indians. He's been the Indians' most valuable player through seven games this season, leading the team with a .538 average with five doubles, one triple and 11 RBI.

"He's had a great approach at the plate this year," Mosinee head coach Adam Olson said. "He's working the count, using the pitches being thrown. He's been doing a great job where ever he can to get the win, helping the team out."

"I'd say I'm hitting the ball well, seeing it better and squaring it up," Baumann said.

Baumann has also been an asset on defense as well, showing great versatility as a utility infielder. He is also a pitcher for Mosinee. Likewise, he's been effective on the mound too.

"This year, coach has me moving around," Baumann said. "I've played third, second, short, pitcher -- all over the place this year."

While Baumann is hopeful to win an individual conference award this season, he say he'd much rather help his team accomplish a conference title and make a deep playoff run.

"As a team, [I'd like to] go through Regionals and get to Sectionals again, because we've lost the last four years in the first game by one run," Baumann said. "I'd like to break that streak."