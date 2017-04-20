Police: Three men steal more than $40K worth of alcohol from employer

Three men stole alcohol from their employer, General Beverage Sales Co. and then sold it under the table to multiple liquor stores, New Berlin police said.

Joshua Dempsey, Earl Roberts and James Stadney are all charged with theft.

"It wasn't a case here and there, it was a few pallets," said attorney William Haus, who represents the company.

Last August there was a shortage in the inventory, so management called police. Video surveillance showed the three employees removing pallets of Skol vodka and loading them onto a delivery truck.

According to the criminal complaint, "Inventory documents showed other unaccounted for products, including another pallet of Skol vodka (110 cases), three pallets of Skyy vodka (192 cases) and one pallet of Mr. Boston vodka (58 cases) from 2016 which totals $41,310.59."

The complaint further describes that some of the items were sold to Bunty's Liquor in West Allis and Rochester Food and Beverage in Waterford. Agents with the ATF searched Bunty's, where they found numerous illegal items, including the described vodka from the distribution site.

Police said both store owners admitted to purchasing the alcohol illegally. It's believed the suspects stole alcohol on at least nine occasions, and they face up to 10 years in prison.